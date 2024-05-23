Hey Swifties! Taylor Swift Dance Party Coming to Millville, NJ

Are you ready for it?

Join DJ Swiftie and dance the night away to one of the most iconic pop stars of our time.

Gather with other Swifties to celebrate Taylor and make the whole place shimmer!

The event is on Friday, June 7th at The Levoy Theatre in Millville, NJ. Tickets are $17-$27, plus fees.

VIP experiences are available for those seeking some pre-show fun!

Doors open at 5:30 PM for VIP and at 6:00 PM for general admission. The show starts at 7:00 PM with a runtime of 120 minutes.

Swifties of all ages are encouraged to come out and show their love for Taylor!

For a donation of $5, guests can participate in Swiftie-themed activities, like face painting and friendship bracelet making.

The Vaudeville Bar will be open and serving drinks after 7:00 PM for adult Swifties.

From “Love Story” to “Anti-Hero,” the Tay Tay Dance Party has got your favorite era covered. DJ Swiftie will be playing non-stop fan favorites that fans know all too well.

Join us at The Levoy Theatre and make some memories that will last forever and always.

With enchanting music and friendship bracelets, the Tay Tay Dance Party is the perfect way to kick off your cruel summer!