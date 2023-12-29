A brazen thief who attacked a Mattress Warehouse employee in Evesham, New Jersey during store hours remains on the loose.



Evesham Township Police are still searching for the suspect who entered the mattress store on Route 70/Route 73 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night, demanded money from the sole employee on duty, viciously attacked her, and then locked her in a closet.

Mattress Warehouse in Marlton Greene Shopping Center Evesham Twp NJ Google Maps loading...

That female employee managed to escape and get to nearby Ragazzi restaurant for help. She was taken to Virtua Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds, according to Evesham Township Police.

The victim stated to investigators that the suspect entered Mattress Warehouse, located at Marlton Greene Shopping Center, through a side door, and exited out a back door after trapping her.

The male suspect, dressed in all black and wearing a ski mask, was reportedly carrying a weapon of some sort, potentially a knife.

If you witnessed anything you think may help Evesham Police solve this investigation, or have information regarding the suspect, please call ETPD at 856-983-1116, or use the confidential tip line 856-983-4699. You can also email kennedys@eveshampd.org or submit an anonymous tip by texting ETPDTIP to 847411.

