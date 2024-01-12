Women seeking to take an oral contraceptive to prevent pregnancy will soon no longer need a prescription in the state of New Jersey.



New Jersey is officially the 31st state to sign such a bill which makes it easier and more convenient to access birth control pills without the oversight of a medical professional.

Under Governor Phil Murphy, the Garden State continues to prove an ally for reproductive rights. The bill, a passionate project for the better part of a decade for State Senator Shirley K. Turner (District 15), was passed in December.

Last Fall, Murphy launched the New Jersey Reproductive Health Information Hub, New Jersey Digest reports. Part of the program's message is to remind women that 'access to birth control and safe and legal abortion care is an essential part of health and well-being', and provide a one-stop shop for resources like reproductive rights education, reproductive health care coverage, and finding reproductive health care providers.

Woman Explains Reproduction Elen Sher/Unsplash loading...

Although there were reportedly safety concerns in removing the need for a physician to sign off on a patient's ability to take an oral contraceptive. However, the birth control pills will not be on store shelves, but behind the counter at the pharmacy, where a pharmacist will provide individual screenings before they will sell birth control pills to a customer.

Pharmacist National Cancer Institute/Unsplash loading...

Additionally, women from other states with stricter contraceptive laws will be able to come to New Jersey to get what they need.

Get our free mobile app

According to thedigestonline.com, the Board of Medical Examiners and the Board of Pharmacy need to sign off on Murphy's prescription-free birth control pill law, but that's expected to happen early next month.

Wait, there's a law? Why PA drivers have no excuse in NJ For New Jersey drivers, this one might be an eye-opener. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant