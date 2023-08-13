I’m Driving the Most Dangerous Car Brand in New Jersey, Are You?

Feel safe in your ride? Depending on what you're driving, maybe a little less so after you read about the most and least dangerous car brands in New Jersey.



I got some NOT so good news today. Apparently, according to a new study, I'm getting behind the wheel everyday of New Jersey's MOST dangerous car brand. Not ONE of the most dangerous, THE most dangerous. Yay, me!

via GIPHY

To be fair, I purchased my most recent vehicle for looks and feel. I probably didn't do enough research into safety ratings before I signed on the dotted line. I think most of us just live with the expectation our cars will keep us safe under the worst of circumstances.

Get our free mobile app

Glass Doctor (a leading glass repair, replacement and installation company) reportedly analyzed the top three car brands in each U.S. state that reported the most fatal car crashes over the course of a decade. Using information from made available by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), researchers put together which car brands come up among the safest and most dangerous throughout the country.

Keep scrolling to see if you're driving one of New Jersey's safest car brands or one of the least safe listed on glassdoctor.com.

NJ's Top 3 Safest and Most Dangerous Car Brands Feel safe in your ride? Depending on what you're driving, maybe a little less so after you read about the most and least dangerous car brands in New Jersey, according to Glass Doctor.

2023 Atlantic Storm Names: Is Yours on the List? The National Hurricane Center is out with its list of chosen names for this year's tropical storms and hurricanes. See if you're unlucky enough to have one named after YOU.