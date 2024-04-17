74-Year-Old Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed in Salem County, NJ Identified
A 74-year-old man in a wheelchair lost his life this week following a fatal accident in Salem County, New Jersey. Police have just released the identify of the victim.
An investigation is ongoing into the deadly accident that happened early morning Monday, April 15th in Oldmans Township, Salem County, Patch.com reports.
Deadly Accident Involving Wheelchair Pedestrian in Salem County, NJ
Shortly after 4 a.m., a man in a wheelchair was crossing the intersection of Pennsville Pedricktown Road and New Road (not far from Porch Farms) when he was hit and killed, according to New Jersey State Police.
The driver, whose name is still unknown, that was behind the wheel of the vehicle that struck the man was reportedly going on Pennsville Pedricktown Rd. and remained on the scene after the crash to cooperate with troopers.
Police in Salem County, NJ Identify Wheelchair Pedestrian Killed in Accident
Sadly, the 74-year-old victim Chester Avant, of Pedricktown, did not survive his injuries.
Anyone with information to share regarding this accident can email New Jersey State Police at pio@njsp.gov.
Our thoughts are with Mr. Avant's family at this heartbreaking time.
Do you know it's not just texting and driving that police consider 'distracted'? See below.
9 Activities Police in NJ Consider Distracted Driving
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
2024 Calendar of Full Moons, Supermoons, and Eclipses Over New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca