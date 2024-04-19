There will soon be a place in Gloucester Township, New Jersey where cannabis customers won't even have to get out of their car because a new drive-thru dispensary has just been approved.

Although the dispensary still has a few hoops to jump through and a few i's to dot, the Gloucester Township Planning Board has reportedly given its seal of approval to Unity Rd SNJ, LLC to move forward with its project, Patch.com reports.

Drive-Thru Cannabis Dispensary Gains Approval in Gloucester Twp. NJ

The Vicaro Family, who operates under Unity Rd, wants to fulfill their vision of a cannabis dispensary that includes a drive-thru window on an empty plot of land at 2751 Sicklerville Road (at the intersection of Turnerville-Hickstown Road) in Sicklerville, New Jersey.

It would be situated near Wawa on Sicklerville Road as well as Calibur Collision.

The dispensary would reportedly offer more nearly 4,300 square feet indoors plus a drive-thru lane, according to Patch.com.

