In a sad turn of events, a popular brewery in Collingswood, New Jersey will be going on the market.



A Growing Trend?

A string of local breweries have called it quits in recent months, including Tuckahoe Brewing Company in Egg Harbor Township and Kelly Green Brewing Co. in Pitman.

On Tuesday night, Devil's Creek Brewery in Collingswood broke the news to its loyal customers that it is being sold.

The Story of Devil's Creek

Devil's Creek has been in business for 7 1/2 years after opening in 2015.

Its Caramel Apple Brown Ale was an award-winning favorite, recognized by the Atlantic City Beer & Music Fest in 2019.

After staying afloat through the Covid-19 pandemic, the brewery's owner says it's time to move on.

Closing Time

Devil's Creek Brewery, located at 1 Powell Lane in Collingswood, is still pouring beer, but Sunday, December 10th will be the last day it's open to the public, according to a Facebook post.

Longtime fans and regulars are invited out for one final celebration on Saturday, December 16th from 4-8 p.m. Stop out if you can and patronize this local establishment and bid farewell to its awesome staff.

Thanks for the memories, D.C.!

