This Christmas, we're thinking bigger for Atlantic County than what Santa Claus can fit in his sleigh, but 'tis the season and these stores and restaurants would make great gifts for locals.

Waiting and hoping hasn't done the trick, so what else is there to do but make a plea to The Big Man in Red. Maybe he can call in a few favors. We'd gladly share our Shake Shack and Panera Bread with him, right? Or leave him some delicious, wholesome cookies from Trader Joe's.

Not long ago, Atlantic County got back a Sephora (now located inside Kohl's at Consumer Square in Mays Landing), and reportedly Dave & Buster's will take open in the empty 40/40 Club in Atlantic City. So, we're on the right track. Maybe Santa can handle a few more this year!

We'd even leave out a special knitted stocking for him from Pottery Barn, right?

Boys and girls of all ages in Atlantic City have been extra good this year. Don't we deserve these stores and restaurants?

15 Stores and Restaurants Atlantic County Wishes Santa Would Bring This Christmas This Christmas, we're thinking bigger for Atlantic County than what Santa Claus can fit in his sleigh, but 'tis the season and these stores and restaurants would make great gifts for the locals. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

