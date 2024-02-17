Smithville Inn

Smithville Inn does many things well. One item on their menu that's a must-try is their French onion soup. Let's start from the top, they add a unique touch by including some onion straws on top of the melted mozzarella.

It's a nice touch, but not overdone. Slice into the cheese, and you're treated to a hefty amount of delicious caramelized onions, in a hearty broth. They use a liberal amount of cheese and just enough seasoning to add to the taste, without overdoing it.

This soup is perfect for an appetizer if you stop in for a full meal, but its also quite filling enough to satisfy with a burger or on its own.

Ye Olde Mill Street Pub

When asking co-workers for their opinion on where to find good French onion soup, more than a few of them brought up this nice little pub in Mays Landing.

They offer a homemade French onion soup that isn't fancy. But that's the charm of their soup. Piping hot, flavorful broth, delicious caramelized onions, croutons, and topped with provolone.

Kristine's

Tucked away on Whitherspoon Street in Princeton, Kristine's puts their twist on the traditional French onion soup. While most restaurants use mozzarella or provolone, Kristine's uses Emmental cheese. They also offer a vegan option.

Maloney's Pub and Grill

Maloney's in Matawan offers a delicious French onion soup. Yes, the caramelized onions are perfect and the broth is delicious. What stands out in their version, is that they use not one. Not two, but three kinds of cheese to top off this soup (mozzarella, swiss, and provolone).

