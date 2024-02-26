The 5 Most Bizarre Laws in New Jersey

New Jersey has a different way of doing things than other states.

In 49 out of 50 states, good luck finding someone who will put gas in your car for you. In New Jersey, you aren't allowed to do it yourself.

Not that I mind not having to pump my gas.

I've found 5 New Jersey laws that are more bizarre than the no-gas-pumping law. Let's take a look.

1- It's Illegal in New Jersey to Watch TV While Driving

I'm not saying that this idea doesn't make sense, but it's just so obvious that we didn't need to make it a law. But, New Jersey did.

39:3A-1. Television set with screen visible to the driver of vehicle prohibited

2- It's Illegal in NJ to Sell a Car on Sundays

I lived in New Jersey for years before I realized why car dealerships aren't open on Sundays. That's because N.J.S.A. 2C:33-26 prohibits anyone from buying, selling, or exchanging cars on Sunday.

You can't even exchange cars with someone? No, you've gotta wait until Monday.

3- It's Illegal in NJ to Sell Handcuffs to a Minor

Again, I am not saying we should market handcuffs to minors, but do we need it to be a law that they can't buy them until they are 18?

The New Jersey Code of Criminal Justice. Section 2C:39-9.2 - Sale of handcuffs to minors, prohibited. 2. A person who sells handcuffs to a person under 18 years of age is guilty of a disorderly person's offense.

4- It Is Illegal in NJ to Wear a Bulletproof Vest While Committing a Violent Crime

I'm no fan of violent crimes, but it seems like the bulletproof vest isn't really the correct thing to focus on. I hope we have laws as clearly defined about murdering someone as we do about not wearing a bulletproof vest when you do it.

Under NJ 2C:39-13, A person is guilty of a crime if he uses or wears a body vest while engaging or attempting to commit murder, manslaughter, robbery, sexual assault, burglary, kidnapping, criminal escape, or assault.

5- It is Illegal in NJ to Have a Siren or Whistle on Your Bike

After laws against bulletproof vests and handcuffs, this one seems trivial and ridiculous. Yet, here's the law in the state code book.

NJ 39-3-69 states that, "No bicycle shall be equipped with nor shall any person use upon a bicycle any siren or whistle."

Good luck explaining to the other people in the jail cell why you are locked up when they take you in for having a whistle on your bike.

