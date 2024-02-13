‘Quite Exhausted’ Seal Cub Wandered 1/4-Mile Thru Ocean City

The tale of a wandering Grey seal cub in Ocean City is so incredible that you might think it's a very early April Fools' prank. But, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center insists this story is true.

Seal Cub Traveled the Streets of Ocean City

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center posted on Facebook about a dehydrated seal cub that came out of the bay in Ocean City on Wednesday afternoon.

The seal's travels began at 42nd Street and continued for a 1/4-mile through the neighborhood, crawling down streets, crossing several multiple intersections, and having at least one close call with a passing car.

Many Ocean City Residents Contacted Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Brigantine's Marine Mammal Stranding Center said in their Facebook post that they began receiving numerous calls and updates about the traveling Grey seal pup just before 5 pm Wednesday.

Ocean City Police helped to safeguard the seal pup, according to the MMSC.

"Special thanks to Officer Steve from the Ocean City Police Department who blocked traffic as the determined seal continued down the road, crossing multiple intersections. The seal traveled over ¼ mile in approximately 20 minutes, heading in the direction of the ocean."

The Seal Pup Was Dehyrated & Underwieght

The seal was captured by a rescue team from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center within a hundred yards of the beach ramp and taken to the center's ICU. The report says the seal was "quite exhausted'.

The Grey seal pup was underweight at 28.8 pounds and dehydrated. He was given a mixture of formula and electrolytes and is said to be resting comfortably.

How Did This Happen?

The folks at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say it's not that rare for a seal to end up in an unusual location.

We have had MANY cases over the past 46 years of seals, especially Grey seals, taking a wrong turn and wandering up beach access paths to backyards, parking lots, and roadways. Typically, we see at least one case of a wayward pup stranding in an unusual location every seal season. These pups are born on islands, so when they get lost, their instinct is to keep wandering until they find a body of water. Please have our 24-hour stranding hotline ready, because you might need it when you least expect it! (609) 266-0538.

