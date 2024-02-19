When you reach a certain age, your taste in nightclubs changes. You may still want to go out, but you want to go where the music and atmosphere better suit your tastes.

Below is a list of some of the nightclubs in our area that seem to be popular among those over the age of 40.

Boogie Nights at Tropicana

Going here is like stepping into a time machine and going back to the days of Studio 54. The music is mostly 70's and 80's based with a little of the 90's. Friendly security adds to the comfortable atmosphere. Dress up in your old 70's and 80's garb and catch the vibe. Open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.



Good Dog Bar

Ok, not a nightclub, but a great hang for those of us looking for good food, cheap beverages, and a pleasant atmosphere. Located at 3426 Atlantic Avenue, they offer a great happy hour on weekdays 3p-6p.

Good Dog Bar via Facebook Good Dog Bar via Facebook loading...

The Wild Wild West at Caesar's

This place seems to have a bit of something for everyone. It's a casino, bar, sportsbook, arcade, and entertainment center. As the name implies, you'll find a very cool western saloon design. Weekends include live entertainment.

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall

If you're a beer lover, you need to check this place out. Over a hundred different craft beers at all times, allowing you to expand your tastes. They also offer some delicious cocktails and a nice menu of juicy burgers and more.

Processed with VSCO with m5 preset Tennessee Ave Beer Hall via Facebook loading...

Bar One at Resorts

Bar One has a very Cosmopolitan feel to it. Bar One transforms into different themed pop-up bars, and this month, they present X-O Bar that is offering special Valentine-themed cocktails, and a chance for you to take naughty or nice selfies.

Paul LaDow Via Facebook Paul LaDow Via Facebook loading...

Listener Picks: Five Absolutely Delicious South Jersey Bakeries