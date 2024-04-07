This is a scam that is easy to fall for.

The phone rings, and on the other end is an authoritative voice imploring you to help your local police department.

Who doesn't want to help our police?

It is a difficult job, and these days it's more thankless than ever. You may feel compelled to do your part.

Scam That Preys on Emotions

What makes this even more insidious, is that these calls tend to increase whenever an officer is injured or killed in the line of duty. They prey on peoples' emotions.

However, as you speak to this person, you immediately notice an unusual hard-sell pitch.

They ask you how much you are willing to give to help keep our officers safe.

Then they suggest a donation of a hundred dollars or more.

High Pressure Tactics

When they sense hesitation, the pressure only increases. At times, they can be outright demanding.

What do you mean you don't have a hundred dollars to keep our officers safe, they ask.

The problem with these calls, is they are all 100% scams.

What makes this scam even more confusing, is that scammers spoof actual police department telephone numbers, even though it isn't real.

That means when you look at your caller ID, it shows a real police department telephone number. It isn't.

Danger to Elderly

The scammers target the elderly and take advantage of those who believe they're performing their civic duty.

Authorities warn that if you receive such a call, you should hang up immediately.

The police will NEVER call, looking for donations. This includes the police union, fire, and rescue.

Those looking to give should call the organizations directly. Never trust unsolicited calls.

It's important to make sure your elderly relatives are aware of this scam. Giving personal information to these scammers can lead to catastrophic problems.

This is a billion-dollar scam that is so pervasive in New Jersey, that there was an HBO Documentary titled, Telemarketers produced about it.

