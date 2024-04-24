Philly Stir-Fry Favorite WokWorks Opening in Margate

Wokworks, the fast-casual stir-fry shop that debuted in Philadelphia in 2013 and has since expanded to 7 locations across the city is coming to Margate this summer.

A New Restaurant on Ventnor Avenue, Margate

Wokworks will open in Margate in June in the former Greens and Grains location at 7801 Ventnor Avenue, next to Bocca.

Owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman say they are excited about their first venture outside of Pennsylvania and a place close to where they grew up in Linwood.

Asian-Style Stir-Fry Bowls & More

The menu at the Margate Wokworks will be made up of dishes made from scratch and fast-cooked at a very high heat for about 90 seconds.

The Margate Wokworks plans to serve dishes including chili garlic chicken, dry pepper steak, crispy vegetable dumplings, Korean fried wings, tiger fried rice, cinnamon sugar wonton crisps, and customizable single-serving boxes with chicken, steak, shrimp, and veggies.

Wokworks has also expanded its gluten-free and vegan options.

The Foxmans told Phillyvoice they will be sourcing ingredients from New Jersey farms and offering grab-and-go goodies customers can take to the beach.

Hours and Delivery Locations for Wokworks

One of the things I was excited to hear is the couple's plan to make the Margate Wokworks a year-round business, open 7 days with late-night hours on the weekends.

Wokworks is planning delivery to Atlantic City, Ocean City, and nearby locales on the mainland.

Business Owners Happy to Be Opening in Margate

Brennan and Sam Foxman call the opening of a Margate location of Wokworks, "a big one for us. This marks our first venture out of state, in a location that holds a very special place in our hearts....

We can’t wait to bring the addictive and electrifying magic of wok cooking, delicious local ingredients, new recipes, and a menu selection we’ve been fine tuning for over a decade in Philadelphia, back home to the beach."

