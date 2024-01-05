Only 2.5 Hours From Atlantic City, You Can Stay in a Shoe

There was an old woman who lived in a shoe.

She had so many children, she didn't know what to do.

A house inspired by that old Mother Goose nursery rhythm is now an Airbnb just outside of Lancaster, PA The house is only about a 2.5-hour drive, but it's a world away from Atlantic City.

Can You Stay in the one-of-a-kind 'Shoe House'?

Yes, you can. The Haines Shoe House, on, you guessed it, Shoe House Lane in Yorkana, PA is now an Airbnb rental home. The shoe house was built in 1948 to promote Mahlon Haines' chain of shoe stores.

Now it's a rental, receiving 10 out of 10 reviews from happy lodgers who say it was even more fun in person than it looks in the photo.

What Else Has the Shoe House Been Used For?

Seemingly for everything except an old woman with so many kids, she didn't know what to do. The house has served as a honeymoon suite, a vacation spot for elderly couples, and an ice cream shop, but, mostly as a tourist attraction.

What's the Shoe House Like Inside?

In 2022, new owners did some renovating with the "shoe theme" and turned the unusual property into a 3-bedroom home with rooms called "Shoelace Space," "Instep Suite" and "Ankle Abode."

The 1,500 sq. ft space also has 2.5 bathrooms, a living room, a kitchen/dinette combination, and a recreation room. Outside, there's an outdoor fire pit, hot tub, and a picnic area.

How Did They Make the Shoe House?

The wood-frame structure, covered in stucco and reinforced with wire mesh, is 25 feet high, 17 feet wide, and 48 feet long according to the York Daily Record.

How Much Is It To Stay in the Shore House?

The Vrbo listing says the average night's stay is $228.

The Items That Made These 12 South Jersey Bakeries Famous Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis