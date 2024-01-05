Ocean City Ice Cream Parlor Scoops Up National Award

A La Mode, the longtime Ocean City ice cream parlor is receiving national recognition for its delicious ice cream.

Ocean City Ice Cream Parlor Wins National Award

At the North American Ice Cream Association trade show last week in Las Vegas, Ocean City's A La Mode Ice Cream Parlor was a Red Ribbon second-place winner for its vanilla ice cream.

A La Mode reacted to the award on its Facebook page.

Last year, we entered and won 3rd place, so we made a few tweaks, and "when you know better, you do better." Excited to keep growing, learning, and bringing the best to our corner of 55th St!

A La Mode has been a staple in Ocean City's south end since 1977, specializing in homemade ice cream.

A Short History of A La Mode

According to the A La Mode website, the business was created by the Quinn Family and was originally on 34th Street before moving to its present home at 55th Street and West Avenue.

Then Nuns Took Over...

In the late 1980s, several former nuns took over the store, expanding the store’s unique niche. A La Mode’s brand of homemade ice cream was created in 1998 after attending an ice cream course at Penn State University.

Congratulations to A La Mode on the trade show award!

A La Mode has closed for off-season, but they will return in the spring for their 48th year in Ocean City.

