South Jersey Sex Predators Wanted by the Law

Megan's Law was established in 1994 in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a young girl in Mercer County named Megan Kanka.

The law requires felons who are convicted of certain sex crimes, to register with the law enforcement agency where he/she resides.

That information is entered into a database that is shared nationwide. The information is available to anyone by checking the NJ Sex Offender Registry.

The purpose of the registry is to keep local communities informed of sex offenders in their presence.

If an offender moves, he/she must immediately register their new address.

When an offender doesn't register, it's a big deal.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's office is seeking the public's help in finding three such offenders.

If you have information about any of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office at 856-453-0486 or dial 9-1-1. You should never approach these individuals yourself.

EDWIN ELBERTSON

Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office loading...

DOB 10/07/1977 Age 46

Gender Male Race White

Eyes Hazel Hair Black

Height 511 Height 220

Last Known Residence: Vineland

Get our free mobile app

ANDRE ROLLINES

Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office loading...

DOB 01/30/1992 Age 31

Gender Male Race Black

Eyes Brown Hair Black

Height 511 Weight 185

Known to frequent Bridgeton and Newark.

RAMON LOPEZ-ARROYO

Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Photo: Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office loading...

DOB 11/24/1980 Age 42

Gender Male Race Hispanic

Eyes Brown Hair Black

Height 5'4" Weight 140

The Cumberland County prosecutor's office needs to find these individuals. They remind you that all tips are 100 percent confidential.

In addition to calling, you may submit your anonymous tips online at njccpo.gov/tips.

Jersey Shore's Most Wanted Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1 Gallery Credit: Steve McKay/Townsquare Media