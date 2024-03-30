South Jersey Sex Predators Wanted by the Law
Megan's Law was established in 1994 in the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a young girl in Mercer County named Megan Kanka.
The law requires felons who are convicted of certain sex crimes, to register with the law enforcement agency where he/she resides.
That information is entered into a database that is shared nationwide. The information is available to anyone by checking the NJ Sex Offender Registry.
The purpose of the registry is to keep local communities informed of sex offenders in their presence.
If an offender moves, he/she must immediately register their new address.
When an offender doesn't register, it's a big deal.
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's office is seeking the public's help in finding three such offenders.
If you have information about any of these individuals, you are asked to contact the Cumberland County Prosecutor's office at 856-453-0486 or dial 9-1-1. You should never approach these individuals yourself.
EDWIN ELBERTSON
DOB 10/07/1977 Age 46
Gender Male Race White
Eyes Hazel Hair Black
Height 511 Height 220
Last Known Residence: Vineland
ANDRE ROLLINES
DOB 01/30/1992 Age 31
Gender Male Race Black
Eyes Brown Hair Black
Height 511 Weight 185
Known to frequent Bridgeton and Newark.
RAMON LOPEZ-ARROYO
DOB 11/24/1980 Age 42
Gender Male Race Hispanic
Eyes Brown Hair Black
Height 5'4" Weight 140
The Cumberland County prosecutor's office needs to find these individuals. They remind you that all tips are 100 percent confidential.
In addition to calling, you may submit your anonymous tips online at njccpo.gov/tips.
