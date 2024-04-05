Did you know that New Jersey has a clothing-optional beach?

The beach, Gunnison Beach, is located at Sandy Hook, in Monmouth County.

Have you gone or would you to a clothing-optional beach?

Have You Ever Been to a Clothing-Optional Beach

I've been asking around to see if any of my friends were daring enough to visit Gunnison.

Turns out that none were. Although, a couple of women offered that they had gone topless in Miami Beach.

A couple also admitted to having gone skinny dipping.

The thing is, when you go skinny dipping, it's usually at night, and adult beverages are usually involved. At least that's what I hear.

What is Your Idea of What a Clothing-Optional Beach is Really Like?

It's funny, the difference in perceptions between the men and women.

The guys tend to imagine a hot, sun-soaked beach full of oiled, tanned, beautiful women prancing around in their birthday suits.

The women imagine beautiful women being gawked at by a bunch of middle-aged, out-of-shape guys.

I get the impression that the reality lives somewhere between the two.

What You Need to Know About Gunnison Beach

Pack light. The first thing nearly everyone mentions about this beach is the long walk from the lot to the beach.

Be prepared to drop your inhibitions (and clothes). People at Gunnison are there for the same reason.

If it's your first time, it may take a bit to get used to all the nudity, but treat others as you want to be treated, and you will have no issues. No gawking, and no photography.

Bring suntan lotion with a high SPF. Parts of your body that aren't usually exposed to the sun will burn, and I can't imagine how much that would hurt.

For those who are self-conscious about their body, I'm told that contrary to what guys fantasize about, there are all types of body shapes and sizes.

Gunnison Beach is a family-friendly beach. Nudity is permitted, doing the naughty is not.

Finally, the beach is part of Gateway National Recreation Area. Admission is $20.00.

