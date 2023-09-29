NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Games with Most Outstanding Top Prizes

NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Games with Most Outstanding Top Prizes

CANVA

This is a list of New Jersey Lottery Scratch-off games that have the most outstanding top prizes.  In other words, next time you're in the store thinking about which ticket to buy, these should be at the top of your list.  Keep in mind these are only the top prizes.  All of these games have thousands of dollars in secondary prizes.

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $20.00  Top Prize:  $200  Number of Prizes Remaining:  65,321

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $2.00       Top Prize:  $2,000     Number of Prizes Remaining:  169

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $10.00     Top Prize:  $10,000    Number of Prizes Remaining:  162

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $5.00    Top Prize:  $5,000     Number of Prizes Remaining:  145

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $1.00   Top Prize:  $500     Number of Prizes Remaining:  142

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $20.00    Top Prize:  $20,000     Number of Prizes Remaining:  138

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $10.00    Top Prize:  $500       Number of Prizes Remaining:  108

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $3.00    Top Prize:  $20,000       Number of Prizes Remaining:  10

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $30.00    Top Prize:  $50,000       Number of Prizes Remaining:  34

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $10.00  Number of Prizes Remaining: Big Spin Event:  5  $300,000  2

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $30.00    Top Prize:  $1,000,000       Number of Prizes Remaining:  5

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $10.00    Top Prize:  $1,000,000      Number of Prizes Remaining:  4

NJ Lottery
loading...

Cost of Ticket:  $2.00    Top Prize:  $10,000       Number of Prizes Remaining:  3

NJ Lottery | Active

South Jersey Restaurants Guy Fieri Needs To Visit

23 Best Places to Get a Hoagie/Sub in South Jersey

From one side of South Jersey to the other, these are some of the best places to grab a hoagie or sub. Enjoy!

 

Filed Under: South Jersey, New Jersey Lottery
Categories: Entertainment, Contests, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM