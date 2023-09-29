NJ Lottery Scratch-Off Games with Most Outstanding Top Prizes

This is a list of New Jersey Lottery Scratch-off games that have the most outstanding top prizes. In other words, next time you're in the store thinking about which ticket to buy, these should be at the top of your list. Keep in mind these are only the top prizes. All of these games have thousands of dollars in secondary prizes.

Cost of Ticket: $20.00 Top Prize: $200 Number of Prizes Remaining: 65,321

Cost of Ticket: $2.00 Top Prize: $2,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 169

Cost of Ticket: $10.00 Top Prize: $10,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 162

Cost of Ticket: $5.00 Top Prize: $5,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 145

Cost of Ticket: $1.00 Top Prize: $500 Number of Prizes Remaining: 142

Cost of Ticket: $20.00 Top Prize: $20,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 138

Cost of Ticket: $10.00 Top Prize: $500 Number of Prizes Remaining: 108

Cost of Ticket: $3.00 Top Prize: $20,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 10

Cost of Ticket: $30.00 Top Prize: $50,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 34

Cost of Ticket: $10.00 Number of Prizes Remaining: Big Spin Event: 5 $300,000 2

Cost of Ticket: $30.00 Top Prize: $1,000,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 5

Cost of Ticket: $10.00 Top Prize: $1,000,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 4

Cost of Ticket: $2.00 Top Prize: $10,000 Number of Prizes Remaining: 3

