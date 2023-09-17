NJ-based Sandwich Chain Named Best in the Country

For anyone who's ever visited Jersey Mike's Subs, it should come as no surprise that they've been named the "Best Sandwich Chain in the USA."

Jersey Mike's Subs is a great story. It started as a little family-owned sub shop in Point Pleasant all the way back in 1956.

It may be hard to fathom, but when the first Mike's Sub's opened, the sub sandwich was a unique concept.

When people came to town on vacation, they'd wait in line to purchase one of these great submarine sandwiches.

Eventually, one of the workers at Mike's purchased the shop, and the rest, as they say is history.

What makes Jersey Mike's Subs special?

Personally, I think the bread stands out as a highlight. They bake fresh rolls daily, and offer a choice of white, wheat and cheese rolls for your sub.

The meat seems fresh and sliced to order. they create their subs, much the same way Subway does. They have various toppings available for you to choose for your sub, or you can order your sub "Mike's way."

Ask people who have visited both chains, and the main difference they'll point out is that Jersey Mike's just tastes fresher.

If you're on one of those low-carb diets, I recently learned a trick that allows you to still enjoy a Jersey Mike's Sub. Order the sub as a bowl. Same ingrediants, you can add all the same toppings, but its made in a bowl, rather than a roll.

It's not the cheapest sub, but the quality makes worth the cost.

