A Cumberland County man indicted in 2025 for the desecration of human remains and theft by deception finally had his day in court earlier this month.

He was charged with the unthinkable crime of wrapping his dead cousin's body in plastic and hiding it in a closet for 8 months.

Steven M. Blankenship, 58, of Fairfield Township, was indicted last year for second-degree desecrating human remains, third-degree charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card, and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Police say he hid the July 2024 death of Michael S. Blankenship, 72, a Marine Corps veteran who lived in a mobile home at Evergreen Estates in Bridgeton.

The Unthinkable Crime

In April 2025, NJ State Police went to Michael Blankenship's home to perform a well-being check. Court documents said that no one answered the door, according to NJ.com.

Outside, police noticed a strong odor coming from inside the home “consistent with decomposition,” and they kicked in the door to investigate.

Police found Michael Blankenship’s body wrapped in three layers of plastic and stashed in a rear bedroom closet. The closet doorknob had been removed, and the door was sealed with electrical tape.

Authorities also found a handwritten note in the home written by Steven Blankenship that said his cousin had died of dementia-related causes and that he had continued to pretend that Michael Blankenship was still alive to continue recieving his veteran's benefits.

He had also used his dead cousin's credit card over the months since he died, and it was apparent that he had been impersonating Michael Blankenship.

Steven Blankenship Admits His Crimes in Court

Under questioning during the Oct. 9 hearing, Steven Blankenship admitted that he was his cousin’s caretaker and that he stashed the man’s body in the closet.

He also admitted to illegally collecting his cousin’s benefits after the man died.

Shortly after his body was found in his home, Michael Blankenship was buried with full military honors in 2025.

He was honorably discharged from the Marines in 1970 and worked as a forklift operator before retiring with a disability in 2001, his obituary said.

He lived at the residence where his body was found for more than 40 years.

Steven Blackenship pleaded guilty to the desecration and theft by deception charges in return for prosecutors agreeing to recommend a prison sentence of 10 years.

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