The Little Egg Harbor woman charged this summer in a disturbing case of child sexual abuse against a two-year-old is trying to negotiate a plea deal that would cut down on her time in prison.

Victoria Anne Cranmer, 25, was arrested in July after the mother of the young child she was babysitting saw a video of her allowing the child to touch her genitals.

The USA Today Network reports that Cranmer's attorney is trying to negotiate a deal that would substantially reduce Cranmer's time in prison from as much as five to ten years for two second-degree crimes for sexual assault and manufacturing child sexual abuse materials to a downgraded charge with a maximum sentence of only 18 months incarcerated.

During a courtroom meeting last month, the assistant Ocean County prosecutor offered a third-degree charge that would carry a 3-year prison term with no minimum time served before becoming eligible for parole.

That could mean that Cranmer would spend less than one-third of the term in prison.

Her attorney has counteroffered with a better deal for his client, in which she would accept a guilty plea to a fourth -degree charge of child neglect, with a maximum 18-month prison sentence.

The judge has given the lawyers a new October 5th court date to allow time to continue negotiations.

LEH Woman Charged With Video-Taping Sexual Abuse of 2-Year-Old





Cranmer was arrested on July 8th and charged with sexual assault on a child, endangering the welfare of a child, manufacturing child sexual abuse material, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

During their investigation, Little Egg Harbor Police detectives say they found multiple Snapchat videos involving Cranmer and the child.

In one video, Cranmer was seen sitting on a toilet with her genitals exposed while the child touched her, the affidavit alleges.

Cranmer can be seen speaking to the child and laughing to herself while the abuse was happening, according to the court documents.

In one video found on the phone, which is about 14 seconds long, Cranmer can be seen sitting on the edge of a toilet and can be identified by tattoos on her leg, “specifically a tattoo of ‘boobs,’ a lightning bolt and a mushroom,” police stated.

The documents allege Cranmer saved the video to her Snapchat memories.

Cranmer Was a Guest in the Child's Home

According to court documents, a woman who allowed Cranmer to stay in her Little Egg Harbor home because she needed a place to live had gifted her an iPhone for her birthday in April because Cranmer’s phone had stopped working.

NJ.com reported that after the two argued in May, the woman told Cranmer to leave her home and asked for the phone back, according to heavily redacted court documents.

Cranmer left the phone in the woman’s mailbox. When the woman got the phone back, he discovered a video of a child being sexually abused, according to police.

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