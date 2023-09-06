If You See These NJ Felons, Call 9-1-1
The New Jersey Department of Corrections and New Jersey State Police need your help locating these felons who have escaped from prison. If you see any of these individuals, police warn you not to approach them. They should be considered dangerous, and you should dial 9-1-1 immediately.
Dustin A. Jeandron aka: Matthew Ferrano Austin Jeardon
Sex: Male DOB: October 12, 1983 (40)
Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue
Height: 5ft 9in Weight: 205
Escaped from Tully House
Offenses: Burglary-Enter Structure, Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk
Shadira N. Jones aka: Shanell Phonex
Sex: Female DOB: January 29, 1989 (34)
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5ft 3in Weight: 150
Escaped from Garrett House
Offenses: CDS/Possession /3, Hinder Apprehension/Pros:False Information /4, Forgery:Utter Writng Known to be Forgd/3, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3, Credit Cards:Fraudulent Use /3, Burglary-Enter Structure /3, CDS/Possession /3, Burglary-Enter Structure /3, Criminal Attempt,Burglary /3
Kelvin Gerrard Tyler aka: Kevin Tyler
Sex: Male DOB: September 23, 1989 (34)
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 210
Escaped from South Woods State Prison
Offenses:
2 Counts Robbery /1 Count Robbery 1
The information in this story from New Jersey Department of Corrections.