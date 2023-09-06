If You See These NJ Felons, Call 9-1-1

If You See These NJ Felons, Call 9-1-1

New Jersey Department of Corrections

The New Jersey Department of Corrections and New Jersey State Police need your help locating these felons who have escaped from prison.  If you see any of these individuals, police warn you not to approach them.  They should be considered dangerous, and you should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Dustin A. Jeandron NJ Department of Corrections
loading...

Dustin A. Jeandron aka: Matthew Ferrano  Austin Jeardon

Sex:          Male      DOB:     October 12, 1983 (40) 

Hair:         Brown    Eyes:     Blue

Height:     5ft 9in     Weight:  205

Escaped from Tully House

Offenses:  Burglary-Enter Structure, Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk 

Shadira N. Jones  New Jersey Department of Corrections
loading...

Shadira N. Jones aka:  Shanell Phonex

Sex:          Female      DOB:     January 29, 1989 (34)

Hair:         Brown    Eyes:     Brown

Height:     5ft 3in     Weight:  150

Escaped from Garrett House

Offenses:  CDS/Possession /3, Hinder Apprehension/Pros:False Information /4, Forgery:Utter Writng Known to be Forgd/3, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3, Credit Cards:Fraudulent Use /3, Burglary-Enter Structure /3, CDS/Possession /3, Burglary-Enter Structure /3, Criminal Attempt,Burglary /3

Kelvin Gerrard Tyler New Jersey Department of Corrections
loading...

Kelvin Gerrard Tyler aka:  Kevin Tyler

Sex:          Male      DOB:     September 23, 1989 (34)

Hair:         Black    Eyes:     Brown

Height:     5ft 11in     Weight:  210

Escaped from South Woods State Prison

Offenses: 

2 Counts Robbery /1 Count Robbery 1

The New Jersey Department of Corrects and New Jersey State police need your help locating these felons who have escaped from prison.  If you see any of these individuals, police warn you not to approach them.  They should be considered dangerous, and you should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

The information in this story from New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Jersey Shore's Most Wanted

Have You Seen These Subjects? Do Not Approach. Call 9-1-1

20 Much-Loved Italian Restaurants in South Jersey

Filed Under: Crime, South Jersey
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM