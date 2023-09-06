If You See These NJ Felons, Call 9-1-1

The New Jersey Department of Corrections and New Jersey State Police need your help locating these felons who have escaped from prison. If you see any of these individuals, police warn you not to approach them. They should be considered dangerous, and you should dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Dustin A. Jeandron NJ Department of Corrections Dustin A. Jeandron NJ Department of Corrections loading...

Dustin A. Jeandron aka: Matthew Ferrano Austin Jeardon

Sex: Male DOB: October 12, 1983 (40)

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 5ft 9in Weight: 205

Escaped from Tully House

Offenses: Burglary-Enter Structure, Theft by Unlawful Taking/Disposition, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. Resist Arrst-Elude: Op/MV-Create risk

Shadira N. Jones NNDOC Shadira N. Jones New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Shadira N. Jones aka: Shanell Phonex

Sex: Female DOB: January 29, 1989 (34)

Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown

Height: 5ft 3in Weight: 150

Escaped from Garrett House

Offenses: CDS/Possession /3, Hinder Apprehension/Pros:False Information /4, Forgery:Utter Writng Known to be Forgd/3, Theft/Unlaw.Taking/Disp-Movable Prop. /3, Credit Cards:Fraudulent Use /3, Burglary-Enter Structure /3, CDS/Possession /3, Burglary-Enter Structure /3, Criminal Attempt,Burglary /3

Kelvin Gerrard Tyler New Jersey Department of Corrections Kelvin Gerrard Tyler New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Kelvin Gerrard Tyler aka: Kevin Tyler

Sex: Male DOB: September 23, 1989 (34)

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5ft 11in Weight: 210

Escaped from South Woods State Prison

Offenses:

2 Counts Robbery /1 Count Robbery 1

The information in this story from New Jersey Department of Corrections.

