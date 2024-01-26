Have You Seen These NJ Fugitives?
Authorities in Cape May County are on the search for a missing felon. Alexander C. Davis was serving time at Hope Hall when he went missing on or around January 24, 2024. Davis was serving four to five years, and incredibly, was due to be released this spring.
If you see Davis or know his whereabouts, police warn you should not approach him. You are asked to call law enforcement at 9-1-1. All escaped felons should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to take the law into your own hands.
Alexander C. Davis
Birthdate: July 5, 1978
Race: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'10" Weight: 250
Escaped from: Hope Hall in Camden County, New Jersey
Serving time for:
1 count of : 2C:35-9*1 CDS/Strict Liability/Drug-Induced Death/1
Andre Green
Birthdate: May 15, 1986
Race: Black Sex: Male
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Height: 6'1" Weight: 210
Escaped from: KT-NSA, Essex County, New Jersey
Serving time for:
1 count of: 2C:11-4A*1 Manslaughter-Aggravated /1
1 count of: 2C:39-5B*3 Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /3
Andre Green was serving time at KTA-NSA in North Jersey, when he went missing on or around January 23, 2024.
If you see Green or know his whereabouts, police warn you should not approach him. You are asked to call law enforcement at 9-1-1. All escaped felons should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to take the law into your own hands.
Authorities remind you that you can provide information confidentially at any time. Share these stories with your Facebook friends and get the word out. Help find these fugitives and make our community safer.
