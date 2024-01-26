Authorities in Cape May County are on the search for a missing felon. Alexander C. Davis was serving time at Hope Hall when he went missing on or around January 24, 2024. Davis was serving four to five years, and incredibly, was due to be released this spring.

If you see Davis or know his whereabouts, police warn you should not approach him. You are asked to call law enforcement at 9-1-1. All escaped felons should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to take the law into your own hands.

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections. Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections. loading...

Alexander C. Davis

Birthdate: July 5, 1978

Race: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'10" Weight: 250

Escaped from: Hope Hall in Camden County, New Jersey

Serving time for:

1 count of : 2C:35-9*1 CDS/Strict Liability/Drug-Induced Death/1

Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections Photo: New Jersey Department of Corrections loading...

Andre Green

Birthdate: May 15, 1986

Race: Black Sex: Male

Hair: Black Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'1" Weight: 210

Escaped from: KT-NSA, Essex County, New Jersey

Serving time for:

1 count of: 2C:11-4A*1 Manslaughter-Aggravated /1

1 count of: 2C:39-5B*3 Weapons/Unlawful Possession: Handguns /3

Andre Green was serving time at KTA-NSA in North Jersey, when he went missing on or around January 23, 2024.

If you see Green or know his whereabouts, police warn you should not approach him. You are asked to call law enforcement at 9-1-1. All escaped felons should be considered dangerous, and you should never attempt to take the law into your own hands.

Authorities remind you that you can provide information confidentially at any time. Share these stories with your Facebook friends and get the word out. Help find these fugitives and make our community safer.

Cold Case: Four Women Found Dead in West A.C. in 2006 Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis