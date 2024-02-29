Hard Rock Atlantic City to Pay Employees Over $10M in Bonuses

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City held its annual Town Hall event on Tuesday and had good news for its employees.

Hard Rock Atlantic City Announces Over $10 Million in Bonuses

Nothing improves an employee party like an announcement about bonuses, and that's exactly what happened on Tuesday at the Hard Rock Atlantic City Town Hall. Hard Rock company officials made union and non-union employees very happy with the news they would be receiving a share of more than $10 million in bonuses.

The team members also had a chance to win some of the $100,000 in cash and prizes handed out during the annual team member get-together to thank them for their commitment to customer service and the success of Hard Rock in Atlantic City.

“Hard Rock Atlantic City team members are the key to our success in the market, and we are honored to recognize them and their hard work,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International.

Hard Rock International Recognized by Forbes Magazine

Hard Rock International has been recognized again as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes for the seventh consecutive year.

The recognition by Forbes is credited to Hard Rock International’s commitment to its employees, including the 2022 announcement of an investment of more than $100 million to its American workforce, with the wage increase greatly impacting 95 job classifications, including many in Atlantic City.

George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City said, “We witness our team members’ unwavering dedication to providing superior service every day, and it is truly inspiring.”

15 of the Best Cheesesteaks in Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis