Hamilton Mall Update: 2 Popular Stores Closed in February

The sad decline of Hamilton Mall continued in February, with the news that the mall's Cinnabon is no more.

Hamilton Mall's Cinnabon Closes Permanently

The Hamilton Mall Cinnabon stood vacant late Thursday with the store's equipment covered in trash bags and a sign posted on its front counter saying, "This business is permanently closed".

The bakery chain's kiosk had seemed like one of the more popular attractions still intact these days at the mall, where the number of empty storefronts continues to grow.

People responding to a Facebook post about the closing said they were sad to see the Cinnabon location close, but they weren't surprised, given the way things have been going over the last few years at Hamilton Mall.

Hamilton Mall's American Eagle Store Also Closed Recently

Hamilton Mall's American Eagle Outfitters is another retailer that closed earlier this year. Word is, their closing came so suddenly, that employees didn't even know about it in advance.

Where to Get Your Cinnabon Fix?

With the Hamilton Mall location closed, the closest Cinnabon stores are the two on the Ocean City Boardwalk. Unfortunately, they are both seasonal and won't be reopening for a couple of months.

The next closest places for one of those delicious cinnamon rolls or a Cinnabon frozen drink are in the Cumberland Mall or Ocean County Mall.

The Items That Made These 12 South Jersey Bakeries Famous Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis