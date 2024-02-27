These days, we're all looking for a deal.

I used to pass the various dollar stores that dot our state all the time, but never stopped in, until recently.

The thing I've found is they all seem to operate under the same formula.

The stores are jam-packed with everything you can think of.

You'll find items that you'll never use, however, if you take some time to look around, you'll see many items you find at the supermarket, at lower prices.

Seasonal Decorations

This is huge. Each year, we like to freshen our holiday decorations, particularly Christmas stuff. We used to spend a fortune.

You can find some very nice stuff for all holidays at a fraction of what you pay elsewhere.

Dinnerware/Glassware

Okay, I'm not talking about fine China, but for everyday stuff, you can't beat them on price.

Dishes, glasses, silverware...as well as a lot of cooking utensils all at very good prices.

Greeting Cards

This is another great find. Have you seen the price of greeting cards? I was looking at Valentine's Day cards at Walgreens and the prices were ridiculous.

Dollar stores now have a nice selection of cards all for a buck.

Candy

This is another category where you'll save big time. The selection is the same as supermarkets, but much less expensive.

Garbage Bags

This is a category that gets expensive at supermarkets. I love to run in and grab our garbage bags and sandwich bags as well. We all use them. Why overpay elsewhere?

