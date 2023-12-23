🎤 It was a great run for Galloway's own Mara Justine on season 24 of NBC's "The Voice."

🎤 The season 24 finale crowned a winner LIVE on Tuesday, December 19th.

We officially have a winner for this season of NBC's hit singing competition show, "The Voice". Unfortunately, it wasn't Galloway's Mara Justine. Huntley was crowned as the winner this time.

Mara had SUCH a great run and all of the Garden State is extremely proud of her!

Let's just get real... in our books, she won. Her performances were flawless. Her stage presence was unmatched. She always brought that infectious energy.

We're willing to bet that if it were up to the coaches to choose a winner, it would have been her.

Get our free mobile app

Since the winner is based on votes, there's nothing any of us can say or do to change the outcome.

She wowed the entire nation when she performed Adele's hit "Turning Tables".

Seriously, it was GRAMMY level. Everything from her styling to the set to her makeup and hair were absolutely perfect. Her soulful rendition of a super difficult song was beautiful to watch.

Next, she performed Janis Joplin's "Peace Of My Heart". The grittiness and passion she has for that song came across loud and clear. Reba McEntire even called her a "powerhouse." Watch:

If you read the comments under both of these videos, you can see that it wasn't just Jersey rooting for her to win.

Although she only came in 3rd, it's pretty clear to EVERYONE who watches "The Voice" that we haven't heard the last from MJ. She definitely has a long and bright career ahead of her.

Keep doing your thing, Mara! We'll all be watching!

Source: Youtube