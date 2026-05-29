Let me tell you about something concerning.

Concerning is when your doctor becomes the focal point of the local social media for not paying his employees.

I have been a patient at Connolly Dermatology for a long time now. Well over 20 years. I have been going to Connolly Dermatology for so long that my first doctor at the Linwood office, the original location of the practice, was Coyle Connolly.

It's odd, but I can remember sitting in his office waiting room the day of my first visit two decades ago and watching him on a skincare health video they played for patients on the office TV, warning them about sun exposure and not using sunscreen properly.

When it came my turn in the doctor's office, Dr Connolly gave me a similar warning in person and recommended that I come for skin exams twice a year because of my past mistakes with sunburn and my pasty, white skin.

That's not a good combination, I was told by the doctor, even though I think I'd already figured that out by watching his video in the waiting room.

So, for the past twenty years, I have been going twice a year to Connolly Dermatology.

After the first few years, I never had Coyle Connolly again personally, but I've had two or three doctors I liked, and almost every time I went, they found some type of mole, dot, or skin tag that needed freezing or being cut off or out.

If I hadn't gone for my appointments and let those things fester on my body, who knows what would have happened to me by now?

South Jersey Dermatologist Accused of Not Paying Employees

It was hard not to notice how much Connolly Dermatology had expanded.

From having three offices: Linwood, Cape May Court House, and Barnegat, to having 30 locations in three states, with snazzy billboards on the Atlantic City Expressway, Coyle Connolly seemed to have created a dematological empire.

Then something went wrong.

The Philadelphia Inquirer quotes employees as saying that payroll checks had stopped coming twice in 2026, the second time for about a month.

One Connolly worker talked about not having toilet paper for the office bathroom.

"We were going months without supplies such as paper towels, toilet paper, paper toner, said Tracy Piccaro from the Linwood office.

"When our pay didn't come into our bank account, I knew this time was way different than the last time. Nobody's showing up. Everybody's checked out."

The Inquirer reports that the NJ Department of Labor is investigating complaints that Connolly has missed payrolls for the past three weeks. The newspaper says they tried reaching out to Coyle Connolly, but he hasn't responded.

The report says that nurse practitioners and physician assistants weren't paid for about a month earlier this year, and that the $12,500 a month rent payment at a newer office location in Montgomery County, PA, has gone unpaid for at least part of the past year.

My wife and daughters are also patients at Connolly Dermatology.

My wife called the office to make an appointment last week before this news began to leak out, and got the AI phone assistant. The Connolly AI chatbot made the appointment and sounded as though everything was just fine on her end.

Of course, she's used to not getting paid.

Right Off the Boat: Where to Buy Fresh Fish in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis