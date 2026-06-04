CBS3, KYW-TV in Philadelphia, has finally chosen a replacement for longtime morning news anchor Jim Donovan.

Donovan retired in December after holding down the morning anchor spot for 10 years and spending 22 years of his 40-year broadcast career with CBS3.

CBS3 Stays In-House With Morning News Anchor Choice

If you watch CBS3 in the morning, you will already be familiar with Donovan's replacement.

Jan Carabeo posted on Facebook this week to say that she would be taking over as Janelle Burrell's morning co-anchor,...some of the time.

Catch me anchoring alongside the lovely Janelle Burrell on Wednesdays through Fridays. Then I’m back with my weekend warriors on Saturday and Sunday mornings. It’s the best of both worlds!

See you dark and early - starting at 4:30am

Kelly Frank, president and general manager of CBS Philadelphia, told the Philadelphia Business Journal that having Carabeo split time between the weekdays and the weekends seemed like the most efficient way to use her staff, with Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday being the most watched mornings for the newscast.

“With the state of the industry, and looking at the way people consume media, we were evaluating whether you need to have an anchor team,” she said.

“So, for a while, we just let it sit, and what I saw in working with our news director was that extra added anchor was also another gatekeeper through the course of a very big day.”

Jan Carabeo's Career in a Nutshell

Jan Carabeo joined CBS News Philadelphia as a reporter in March 2014 and was named weekend morning anchor in January 2017.

Before moving to Philadelphia, she was a reporter and anchor at WTIC-TV in Hartford, Connecticut, where she worked on the morning news show.

Jan has also worked in New York as a reporter at WSYR-TV in Syracuse, as well as WICZ-TV and WIVT-TV/WBGH-TV, both in Binghamton.

A native of Maryland, Jan graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. She majored in journalism and minored in English language and literature.

Carabeo's reporting earned a New York Associated Press award in 2011 for Best News Series, "Gold Star Mom," about a mother's fight against the Department of Motor Vehicles to keep a commemorative license plate in honor of her son who died in Vietnam.

Jan, her husband Andrew — a photojournalist at Fox29 -- and their daughter Sylvie call Philadelphia their home.

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