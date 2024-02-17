Candace Bushnell Brings ‘Sex and the City’ to Cape May

Congress Hall in Cape May is hosting an exclusive weekend event featuring the real Carrie Bradshaw, Candace Bushnell.

Bushnell, the bestselling author of Sex and the City will be featured at a Q&A session, book signing, and performing her one-woman show, "True Tales of Sex, Success and the City", the weekend of March 15-17.

Some Background on Candace Bushnell

In the 1990s, Candace Bushnell's weekly newspaper column was the inspiration behind the Sex and the City TV series, which starred Sarah Jessica Parker and won multiple Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild awards, and led to two successful feature films.

In 2019, Bushnell released her novel "Is There Still Sex in the City?"

The book was the springboard for a one-woman show of the same name where the original Carrie Bradshaw tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young single girl to the creation of the hit Sex and the City franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

A Weekend With Candace Bushnell in Cape May

Congress Hall is giving you the chance to spend time with the iconic creator of "Sex and the City" during A Weekend with Candace Bushnell: Experience the Glamour of Sex and the City in Cape May.

Congress Hall promises a special weekend for SATC fans.

Whether you resonate with Samantha's sass, Miranda's intellect, Charlotte's romanticism, or Carrie’s resilience, this weekend promises something for every Sex and the City aficionado.

What's Planned for the Sex and the City Weekend?

Friday evening, Bushnell will host a Q&A session from 5-7 pm, followed by a book signing of, "Is There Still Sex in the City".

Saturday, Congress Hall presents a live performance of Candace Bushnell's one-woman show, along with a 3-course dinner beginning at 6:30 pm.

Weekend or One-Night Packages at Congress Hall

Congress Hall is offering a weekend overnight package or tickets for Saturday night only at $175 for dinner and the show.

