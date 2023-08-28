You See Shark Mere Feet From NJ Shoreline, What’s Your Next Move?

It was like something out of a movie.

Honestly, I don't think I've ever seen anything so terrifying. I say that because it's something that ACTUALLY happened in real life. Sure, scary movies make me jump and I've seen my fair share of them. Still, a scary movie is nothing compared to an occurrence that really took place.

I'm referring to a shark that was spotted only a few feet from where the waves crashed onto the beach where swimmers and waders were enjoying the water. Now, before you come for my jugular, yes, I'm aware that sharks live in the ocean. Thanks so much, Captain Obvious. Still, even though we're in their territory when we choose to take our chances out in the water, we don't expect a shark to come within mere feet from shore.

That's exactly what happened in Florida recently. A shark was captured on video furiously swimming in between people trying to enjoy the salt life. It can be seen swerving in and around all the beach-goers, and people are scrambling to clear its path and get out of the water.

I don't know about you, but I'd be out of that water so fast that I wouldn't even remember running for it. Have you ever tried to run out of the waves at the beach, though? It's a workout! The water slows you down, so there's no doubt that your life would flash before your eyes as you're trying to get out of the shark's way.

Could you imagine what the situation would have been if this had happened here at the Jersey Shore?? First of all, it would be A LOT more crowded than this place. I'd even go as far to say that the panic would be 10x worse, too.

We want to know what you think people would do here in New Jersey in that situation. Answer us NOW on Twitter!

8 sharks you may find off New Jersey's coast

Amazing, Terrifying Sharks Seen in New Jersey & Around the World