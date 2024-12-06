Witness Claims to Have Seen Mountain Lion on WIldwood Crest Beach

Yes, it's been documented that cougars have often been seen on South Jersey beaches...

Wait, that's cougars as in "older women seeking relationship with young men."

How about a mountain lion (the kind with 4 legs and big teeth) on the prowl on our beaches?

One woman says it's true - she's seen it!

Mountain Lions in New Jersey

Over the past few years, I've written dozens of articles, all telling the stories of people in New Jersey who've seen mountain lions.

The stories have come from all over the state: North, South, East, and West. A lot of the stories can be found here.

All these reports and the official State of New Jersey stance is, "There are no mountain lions in New Jersey."

All I can say is if there are mountain lions in New Jersey, maybe they're not natives, but they've come from somewhere else.

Maybe they migrated here. Maybe they were brought here (by people) and escaped or were set free. Who knows?

Mountain Lion on the beach

Recently I heard from Diane. She says she saw a mountain lion on the beach in Wildwood Crest back in 2012!

According to Diane, she was staying at the Reges Oceanfront Resort in Wildwood Crest when she saw an animal on the beach around 11 pm.

"It was the same color as the sand. It was large, around the size of a German Shepherd, but moved like a cat and had a long cat-like tail. It ducked under the ramp leading to the beach and stayed there. "

So, was it a mountain lion? Have you seen anything like that on an area beach?

