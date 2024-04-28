ℂ !



New Jersey's a pretty lucky state when it comes to the lottery. Plenty of people from the Garden State have won some hefty moolah from winning lottery tickets lately. Someone recently won big money in Ocean City. Now, we know of somebody who scored a nice little chunk of change in Gloucester County.

Winning lottery ticket sold at ShopRite in West Deptford

Head down Route 45 in Gloucester County and you'll pass the Zallies ShopRite right across from the Dunkin' and CVS. Most grocery stores have a specific time of day during which you can expect to shop with significantly less crowds. Not at this one. This ShopRite location place is ALWAYS busy. People shop there at all hours of the day, 7 days a week.

That's why it's pretty cool to hear about somebody scoring some money there.

People buy lottery tickets there all the time. For one lucky man or woman, the month of April 2024 will always be one that makes them smile.

Somebody scored $10k with their Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday, April 23rd. According to the folks at DailyVoice.com, the winning numbers were 11, 17, 33, 39, and 43; the Megaball was 14. The Megaplier was 4x.

$10k may not sound like a lot of money, but that's a decent down payment for a car, extra money for home improvement projects, or even a pretty amazing tropical vacation.

Let's just say this: I'd be happy with $10,000, that's for sure! Congratulations to the winner! Yay for $10k!

