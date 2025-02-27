Be honest, how many bills a month are you paying with multiple credit cards? If you answered "none," then kudos to you. You're probably an excellent money manager. Unfortunately, that's not the case for the majority of Americans right now.

The cost of living has gotten so high that it's not far-fetched to hear about people paying some, if not all of their expenses exclusively with credit.

While credit card debt isn't inherently bad, it can be detrimental if it gets so high that you can't pay it down. I try to make sure I don't put more on my cards than I can pay off within a month or two. Sometimes, situations happen and that credit limit has no choice but to swoop in and save you... & onto the credit cards that high expense goes.

Cities With Most Credit Cards

Unfortunately, it looks like people from Philly are all too familiar with splitting their bills between multiple credit cards. A new list was released by the folks at WalletHub that reveals the US cities with the most credit cards. The City Of Brotherly Love lands in the top 20.

Where exactly does it fall on the list? Philly comes in at number 20 exactly. It's not uncommon for US citizens to have more than one credit card. If someone has more than six, though... that's a little excessive. You shouldn't be spreading bills out like that. Most people in Philadelphia aren't afraid of credit card debt. Either that, or they're just doing what they can to make ends meet.

Best advice? Don't fall in love with luxury that you can't pay for outright.

