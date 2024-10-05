This is the South Jersey’s Best Fast Food Sandwich or Burger

If you're grabbing fast food you should at least be grabbing good-tasting fast food, right?

After a lifetime of sampling different options (LOL) I have stumbled on the best fast food option available in South Jersey.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Its First Elevated Drive-Thru Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Pull into Chick-fil-A

I love Chick-fil-A. It's my favorite fast-food stop.

Depending on the time of the day, you may have to wait in a bit of a line - inside or the drive-thru - but, it's worth the time if you can spare it.

I'm a fan of their chicken - the sandwiches, the chicken strips, et al.

I also like their salads - they at least appear to be healthy with some low or no-calorie dressing options.

Chick-fil-A's macaroni and cheese option is fantastic, and their shakes are good and creamy, not light and "fast foody."

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: 3 Best Italian Subs in Atlantic County

Chick-Fil-A Opens Its First Elevated Drive-Thru Restaurant Getty Images loading...

Chick-fil-A's new addition

On my latest run to Chick-fil-A, I tried out their new sandwich option, The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. (It's a limited scheduled return, as it's been on the menu before.)

The sandwich can be paired with "regular" chicken or spicy.

I had the regular, and it was "All That and More!" Amazing.

The pimento and cheese combination has a terrific flavor - and it's not a light coating - they scoop that goodness on!

The sandwich also includes a drizzle of honey (Yum!) and a few mild jalapeno peppers.

It all comes together in a delicious combination.

How come I've never had this flavor combination before?

Reportedly, some locations are just selling the pimento and cheese combo as a side dish!

Wait! Chick-fil-A has just added a banana pudding milkshake to their menu. Let's go!

READ MORE: Atlantic City's Favorite Pizza

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker