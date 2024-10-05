This is the South Jersey’s Best Fast Food Sandwich or Burger
If you're grabbing fast food you should at least be grabbing good-tasting fast food, right?
After a lifetime of sampling different options (LOL) I have stumbled on the best fast food option available in South Jersey.
Pull into Chick-fil-A
I love Chick-fil-A. It's my favorite fast-food stop.
Depending on the time of the day, you may have to wait in a bit of a line - inside or the drive-thru - but, it's worth the time if you can spare it.
I'm a fan of their chicken - the sandwiches, the chicken strips, et al.
I also like their salads - they at least appear to be healthy with some low or no-calorie dressing options.
Chick-fil-A's macaroni and cheese option is fantastic, and their shakes are good and creamy, not light and "fast foody."
Chick-fil-A's new addition
On my latest run to Chick-fil-A, I tried out their new sandwich option, The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. (It's a limited scheduled return, as it's been on the menu before.)
The sandwich can be paired with "regular" chicken or spicy.
I had the regular, and it was "All That and More!" Amazing.
The pimento and cheese combination has a terrific flavor - and it's not a light coating - they scoop that goodness on!
The sandwich also includes a drizzle of honey (Yum!) and a few mild jalapeno peppers.
It all comes together in a delicious combination.
How come I've never had this flavor combination before?
Reportedly, some locations are just selling the pimento and cheese combo as a side dish!
Wait! Chick-fil-A has just added a banana pudding milkshake to their menu. Let's go!
