These 10 South Jersey Cities Have the Best Weather in New Jersey

North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey (if there even is one): each has their own good points and bad.

But one section of New Jersey rules above the others with the best weather.

Get our free mobile app

Photo by mosi knife on Unsplash Photo by mosi knife on Unsplash loading...

South Jersey has the best weather in New Jersey

A study has found that if you're looking for the best weather in New Jersey, you should park yourself on a nice towel right here in the southern part of the state.

Homesnacks conducted the study to find out which New Jersey cities has the best weather.

Their findings: the Top 10 cities with the best weather are all in South Jersey!

Photo by Anders Jildén on Unsplash Photo by Anders Jildén on Unsplash loading...

Williamstown, Woodbury, Vineland, and Somers Point have the best weather

The study determined the best weather cities include Williamstown, Woodbury, VIneland, Somers Point, and Millville. The next five cities are Pleasantville, Bridgeton, Glassboro, Atlantic City, and Ventnor.

Bubbling just under the Top 10 in 11th place is Ocean City.

Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash Photo by Becca Tapert on Unsplash loading...

How the best weather cities were determined

Homesnacks used information from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in the study.

They looked at factors including: The number of sunny days, least amounts of rain and snow, and temperature statistics.

The most sunny days in New Jersey

Photo by Adriel Kloppenburg on Unsplash Photo by Adriel Kloppenburg on Unsplash loading...

Atlantic City and Ventnor shared the most sunny days - each had 297.4 sunny days in the year.

Hammonton came in with the highest average daily temperature: 65.3 degrees.

See, South Jersey does rule in some things! We have the best weather!

Let the rest of the state have their thing - we'll take great weather every day!

SOURCE: Homesnacks

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff