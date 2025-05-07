If there's one thing you don't expect to find at Target, it's farm animals.

Believe it or not, there's a 25-acre urban forest behind one Target in South Jersey that has goats!

You'll find Saddler's Woods located in Haddon Township, right around the corner from Paul VI High School.

READ MORE: Locals Rate Two Popular South Jersey Swim Clubs Before Summer

Goats, Creeks, And A Whole Lot Of Outdoor Fun

It's the perfect spot for the South Jersey adventurer in you. There are some adorable trails for mini hikes, a stream, and goats to befriend.

You can park right across the street from Haddonview Apartments and enter at the Hope Trailhead like @yoursouthjerseymomfriend from Instagram did.

Get our free mobile app

It's important to keep in mind that you may not see the goats every single time you venture behind the Target. If you do happen to see them, don't touch them. They have an important job to do. These are NOT petting zoo goats.

You'll Never Believe What's Behind This South Jersey Target Canva loading...

The goats are hanging out back there so they can snack on all the invasive plants.

Everybody loves the goats. They've earned a soft spot in locals' hearts. Their owners are desperate that you adhere to the no-touch rule.

You'll Never Believe What's Hidden Behind The Haddon Township Target Google Street View|Canva loading...

READ MORE: 12 Boardwalk Rides You MUST Experience In Wildwood This Summer

The Perfect Creek Day In South Jersey

After spending some time with the goats, you can take the East-West trail to the stream. Be careful, though. Runoff from rainstorms can get pretty intense. Usually, the stream is perfectly safe for some fun in the water.

Your IG mom bestie, @yoursouthjerseymomfriend, confirms that Saddler's conservation association has confirmed the water is safe for kids and adults.

If you do spend a day behind the target in Saddler's Woods, make sure to tag them on Instagram: @saddlers_woods. If you're using your GPS, it's 250 MacArthur Blvd, Haddon Township, NJ 08108

The 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target FinanceBuzz did some digging and discovered the most frequently pocketed, stuffed, and shoved items shoplifters love to take from one of America's biggest retailers. Here's a look at the 15 Most Commonly Stolen Items From Target. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow