Everybody has a favorite food, right? The one specific thing that you just can't NOT order no matter how hard you try? That's called your food weakness. We all have one.

Mine is Mexican food. I love it so much. Most people here in the Garden State, however would attest to the fact that pasta is pretty hard to deny when it's placed in a big bowl or steaming pot right in front of you.

This is New Jersey, after all. We LOVE Italian food! Pasta is basically New Jersey's spirit animal... but food. 😂



If science is to be believed, then you go ahead and eat up, NJ, because that fuzzy feeling you get while you're eating it? Yeah... it's real. There's now evidence to prove it, too.

According to NJ Digest, an official study has been conducted that scientifically proves that eating pasta makes you happy. While eating it, people's facial expressions demonstrated happiness even longer than listening to their favorite songs or even watching their favorite sports teams.



The study concluded that eating pasta makes people happier than both sports AND music. Wild, huh?

So, the next time you feel yourself getting angry because you didn't want to consume those pasta carbs, remember that it's actually good for your health. Maybe, not necessarily your physical health. Mental health is important, too!



Whenever you feel the need to deny yourself the pasta, think of indulging in a few bites as a form of self care. If your belly's happy, your heart is happy. Pasta = happiness. It's science, people!



Check out the results of the study for yourself HERE.

