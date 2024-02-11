It's a sad day for the theater community of South Jersey.

One of the oldest theater buildings in the region that once stood in glory for all who loved the medium has unfortunately been reduced to ash and rubble.

For all of those throughout South Jersey, from east to west, from the shore to the outskirts of Philadelphia, who are heavily involved in the art of the stage, this is a somber day, indeed.

The building that sat on the corner of Glover and Logan Streets was home of the Woodbury Sketch Club. It was once known for putting on beautiful theater productions. The Woodbury Fire Department shared a post to their Facebook page alerting the public that the building was lost in a blaze. The fire broke out on the evening of Tuesday, February 6th into the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 7th.

The building can be seen with flames blasting through the roof. The crews were dispatched and attempted to fight the blaze internally, but were met with conditions that made it impossible for them to extinguish the fire from the inside.

The building had been vacant for quite some time. It had been neglected ever since closing its doors a few years ago. It was still, however, a building with a very rich history.

Build in 1899, before becoming home to the Sketch Club, it was originally the first home of the West End Elementary School that now sits on the corners of Logan Avenue, Jackson Street, and Queen Street.

The Sketch Club represented a beautiful experience for so many people within South Jersey's theater community. It will be missed.

