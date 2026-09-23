Most New Jerseyans complain about an 800-mile drive before they even hit the Turnpike.

This kitten apparently said, “Bet.”

A tiny New Jersey kitten named Jersey somehow survived an approximately 800-mile journey to Georgia after hitching a ride underneath a car driven by a University of Georgia student returning to campus.

Yes, underneath the car!

Jersey wasn't found until the driver came back to the car and spotted a tiny leg sticking out from underneath it. At that point, the trip went from “road trip” to “How the heck is there a cat under my car?”

Getting Jersey Out Was A Whole Production

Campus police were contacted, and rescuers eventually brought the car to a tire shop. Mechanics carefully lifted the car and removed parts of the undercarriage to reach the kitten.

In a move that feels extremely Garden State-coded, the shop helped with the rescue without charging for the work. Don't let anyone fool you... Jersey people have really big hearts.

Once Jersey was finally free, he was understandably hot and exhausted. A veterinarian checked him out and found that the roughly 10-week-old kitten weighed only about 2.5 pounds and appeared to be doing okay aside from a mild cold.

After surviving an 800-mile trip beneath a moving car, I'd probably let him sleep until 2037.

Jersey Finally Gets His Forever Home

The story gets even better.

After being rescued and cared for, Jersey found a forever home. Rescuers described him as sweet, playful, gentle and cuddly, and he even showed an interest in making friends with other cats.

He also apparently tried to befriend a cat figurine, which feels like exactly the kind of wholesome nonsense this story needed.

Jersey's journey was wildly dangerous, completely unexpected and somehow ended with this little guy getting exactly what he deserved: a safe home, plenty of naps, and hopefully... zero more cross-country commutes.