New Jersey Beaches: There Are Seals Everywhere!
When the weather is nice at the Jersey Shore, people like to head to the boardwalks and beaches.
Apparently, so do seals!
Seals hit New Jersey beaches
Our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine say this week's nice weather has brought seals to New Jersey beaches.
And, lots of calls to the Stranding Center.
Officials say Tuesday was the center's busiest day to date this year, with about 50 calls coming in to report seals on Jersey beaches.
They say the warm sunshine brought the little fellas to the beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May.
At best count, ten seals were found on local beaches.
Marine Mammal Stranding Center volunteers have been busy
Volunteers ended up sending two teams, one north and one south, to check out the seals. In the meantime, more volunteer staff hung back at the facility in Brigantine, where 13 seals are currently being cared for.
By the end of Tuesday, four seals were picked up and brought to the center for evaluation. That meant 17 seals were being looked after. Volunteers say some will need rehabilitation care, while others will be able to be released onto area beaches.
If you see a seal on a New Jersey beach
If you see a seal on your local beach, you can call the center to report it: 609-266-0538. Seals are federally protected, so stay away from them - and keep your pets away too.
The expected nice weather ahead will probably bring more seals ashore. Some will be fine on their own, while others may need help.
How you can help
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is dependent on donations and volunteers to operate.
Learn more about the center, and maybe even adopt a seal here.
SOURCE: Marine Mammal Stranding Center
