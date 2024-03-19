New Jersey Beaches: There Are Seals Everywhere!

When the weather is nice at the Jersey Shore, people like to head to the boardwalks and beaches.

Apparently, so do seals!

Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash Photo by Steve Adams on Unsplash loading...

Seals hit New Jersey beaches

Our friends at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine say this week's nice weather has brought seals to New Jersey beaches.

And, lots of calls to the Stranding Center.

Officials say Tuesday was the center's busiest day to date this year, with about 50 calls coming in to report seals on Jersey beaches.

They say the warm sunshine brought the little fellas to the beaches from Sandy Hook to Cape May.

At best count, ten seals were found on local beaches.

Get our free mobile app

Biden Administration Close To Naming First National Marine Sanctuary Site Designated By A Tribe, Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary Getty Images loading...

Marine Mammal Stranding Center volunteers have been busy

Volunteers ended up sending two teams, one north and one south, to check out the seals. In the meantime, more volunteer staff hung back at the facility in Brigantine, where 13 seals are currently being cared for.

By the end of Tuesday, four seals were picked up and brought to the center for evaluation. That meant 17 seals were being looked after. Volunteers say some will need rehabilitation care, while others will be able to be released onto area beaches.

Cornish Seal Sanctuary Releases First Pups This Year Getty Images loading...

If you see a seal on a New Jersey beach

If you see a seal on your local beach, you can call the center to report it: 609-266-0538. Seals are federally protected, so stay away from them - and keep your pets away too.

The expected nice weather ahead will probably bring more seals ashore. Some will be fine on their own, while others may need help.

Photo by Sevak on Unsplash Photo by Sevak on Unsplash loading...

How you can help

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center is dependent on donations and volunteers to operate.

Learn more about the center, and maybe even adopt a seal here.

SOURCE: Marine Mammal Stranding Center

Stunning Photos of Atlantic City Beach House This $3.7 Million luxury home actually sits right on the Atlantic City Boardwak Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly