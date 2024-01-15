New Food Truck Serving Up BRUNCH In Egg Harbor Township, NJ

Call me a basic b**** if you must, but this gal LOVES to brunch.

You invite me to brunch and there's ALWAYS a 9 out of 10 chance that I'll show up. If that makes me basic, then basic, I am! Proud of it, too, babe!

If you're anything like me, then you're most likely ALWAYS on the hunt for an amazing brunch spot. Luckily for us, there are plenty of adorable places here in South Jersey to check out. A lot of people love Turning Point in Cherry Hill. Speaking of Cherry Hill, brunch-lovers always suggest places like Sabrina's Café in Collingswood and even the Cheesecake Factory for an awesome brunch menu.

Another AWESOME place beloved by so many brunch-lovers in Atlantic County is the Cracked Egg Café in Absecon. With a 4.5 out of 5 rating on Yelp, it's no wonder so many people flock there for the French Toast and awesome waffle breakfast sandwiches every weekend.

But, what if you could bring brunch to you? Usually, when you're looking to host a brunch somewhere, you have to worry about the venue's vibe, their seating capabilities, will they be able to provide you with the menu items you're looking for. This is especially true come bridal shower season.

Now, you can bring the brunch anywhere! Well, as long as your hosting the event in South Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Delaware, that is.

There's a new food truck based in Egg Harbor Township, Atlantic County, that's getting quite a bit of buzz on social media lately. If you've never heard of it, it's called Brunch Bash Café and Sweetery.

This thing gives off some serious Barbie Dreamhouse vibes.

The food truck is decked out with gorgeous and girly pink designs perfect for a brunch with the girls. From customized drinks to the most delicious looking chicken and waffles, there's something on the menu for everyone.

If interested in booking, check them out on Facebook.

