For many South Jersey travelers, summer vacations now start with a drive to Philadelphia instead of Egg Harbor Township. Since Spirit Airlines ended service at Atlantic City International Airport, more locals are relying on Philadelphia International Airport for both domestic and international trips.

Unfortunately, a new report suggests travelers connecting through Philly may want to plan for extra time.

Missing Flights Is A Huge Problem For Philly Airport Travelers

A recent analysis from travel assistance company AirHelp found that Philadelphia International Airport had the second-highest number of missed flight connections among major U.S. airports in 2025.

The study examined missed-connection claims submitted by travelers through the AirHelp app after disruptions impacted the connecting portion of their trips. Only Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport recorded more missed connections than Philadelphia.

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The ranking arrives as airports nationwide brace for another busy summer travel season, with airlines and airports continuing to navigate operational pressures that can affect schedules and connection times.

For South Jersey residents, the timing is especially noteworthy.

South Jersey Flyers Miss Spirit Airlines

With fewer local flight options available than in previous years due to the shut down of Spirit Airlines in South Jersey, many travelers are now funneled through Philadelphia International Airport even if they’d rather not have to be. That means more people could find themselves dealing with tight layovers, gate changes, delays, and the stress that comes with trying to make a connecting flight.

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While not every traveler will experience issues, experts generally recommend allowing extra time between flights whenever possible, especially during peak travel periods.

A missed connection often creates more than just frustration.

Missing A Flight Costs You BIG Money

According to AirHelp, travelers affected by major flight disruptions lose an average of $484 in earnings. Additional costs can quickly pile up as well, including hotel accommodations, meals, transportation, rebooking expenses, and activities missed at their destination.

For anyone flying through Philadelphia this summer, a little extra planning could go a long way.

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If your itinerary includes a connection through Philadelphia, arriving early and avoiding overly tight layovers may help reduce the chances of your trip getting off track.

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