Millville Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Police in Millville are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Millville Police ask for help

Police say Edward Kozlowski was reported missing this morning (Tuesday, January 2nd).

He was reportedly last seen wearing "a brown hooded sweatshirt and green pajama pants."

Police say he is believed to have with him a red bicycle.

What to do if you see the missing boy

Millville Police are asking anyone with information on Edward to call the police ASAP at (856) 825-7010.

SOURCE: Millville Police Department.

