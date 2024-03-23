Nobody likes to be sick. Kids are miserable when they're not feeling well. Adults can be even worse. What's even more annoying about being sick is having to still attend to all of life's demand while you're feeling under the weather. Most illnesses remain only minor inconveniences to people who are considered relatively healthy. The latest outbreak in the US, however, doesn't discriminate, and proves to be a lot more dangerous than just the average virus or infection.



Cases of the measles are on the rise in America

The CDC has warned Americans to make sure they have the MMR vaccination. It's so important considering the climate of the country right now. With people entering the country from all different parts of the world, including places without convenient access to these drugs, it's better to be safe than sorry.

bacteria Photo by CDC on Unsplash loading...

Measles outbreaks have been reported in 17 states, including New Jersey

A high fever, runny nose, and horrible cough are only a few of the first presenting symptoms of the measles infection. Serious complications from the infection can lead to pneumonia and encephalitis.

Which states have reported cases of measles this year?

CBS reports that the number of cases has been on the rise for the last few months. Officials are worried that number will only increase if the vaccination rate continues to decline.

Local and state health authorities have publicly discussed the details of cases of measles across 17 states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York City, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington.

Vaccine needle Photo by Diana Polekhina on Unsplash loading...

How worried should NJ residents be about measles outbreak?

The fact that it's 2024 and there have been any cases in the state reported at all is enough cause for concern. For the residents of South Jersey, it's even more of an issue considering a case was reported right outside of Philadelphia in Camden County.

The CDC says the best way to protect yourself is the MMR vaccination.

Of course, this is just one of the many illnesses you should be educated about so you can better protect yourself:

