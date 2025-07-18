Does it ever feel like the State of New Jersey doesn't trust you to make a left turn?

Jughandles and traffic circles exist solely for the purpose of helping us turn left.

It's OK Jersey, we can do it!

Turning left made easier in New Jersey

Recently, while vacationing in South Carolina, I had the pleasure of being introduced to the flashing yellow left turn arrow.

If you come to an intersection with a traffic light in New Jersey, and there isn't a jughandle, there may be a designated left-turn lane. Often, that turn lane has its own traffic light. When it turns green, you can turn left. If it's red, you must stop and wait. And wait. And wait.

Even if there's no traffic coming you're way in the opposite direction, you can't go-you must wait for the green arrow.

In South Carolina (and possibly other states), at that same intersection, one might pull up in the turn lane to a flashing yellow left turn arrow. Thanks to this, you can go ahead and turn whenever you're comfortable doing so, assuming there's no traffic coming towards you.

What a concept! Drive with caution and proceed with caution. Why can't New Jersey allow that? Doesn't the state trust us to make our own decisions?

Photo by Sinitta Leunen on Unsplash Photo by Sinitta Leunen on Unsplash loading...

Wait! The Flashing Yellow Turn Signal Does Exist in New Jersey

I pointed out the flashing yellow to a couple of people, and interestingly, they both mentioned that there is a similar arrow right in South Jersey! It's at the newly configured intersection of the White Horse Pike (Route 30) and Cologne Avenue in Atlantic County's Galloway Township.

The thing is - that's the only flashing yellow turn light in the entire state!

Come on, New Jersey, it's time to move forward. Move forward and allow me to make the decision to turn left!

