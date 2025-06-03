This goes against the grain: There's almost nothing you can do that would make a shark bite you in the waters off New Jersey.

Really. Nothing you can do.

Here's the reasoning: According to American Surf Magazine, there have been only four confirmed shark attacks in New Jersey since 1962. Four, that's it. People have had encounters with sharks, but attacked? It's happened just four times in over 60 years.

Think of all the things people do in the water. Millions of people over the last 60 years, yet only four have truly been attacked. That's pretty good odds.

Most recent shark attack in New Jersey

The most recent shark attack occurred in Stone Harbor on May 21, 2023. A 15-year-old girl was surfing when she was pulled underwater by her foot. According to PlanetDeadly, Maggie Drozdowski suffered lacerations to her foot and calf. The type of shark that bit her was not identified.

Several kinds of sharks call the waters off New Jersey "home", especially in the summertime. These include basking shark, dusky shark, great white shark, and hammerhead sharks. Other species found nearby are the sand bar shark, tiger shark, thresher shark, and shortfin mako shark.

Tips on staying safe from sharks

To further improve your odds, here are some safety tips:

Stay in a group in the water.

Keep your dogs out of the water. Their movements would prove curious to sharks.

Don't wear shiny jewelry in the water.

If you're involved in a shark attack, alert everyone around you to get out of the water. Get the nearest lifeguard and/or call 911.

