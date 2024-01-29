If you judge by the lines every time you drive by either of their Egg Harbor Township locations, Chick-fil-A is a happening place!

The drive-thru lanes are often extended for dozens of cars at a time. (And those lines usually move quickly!)

Some New Jersey customers will be Chick-fil-A gift cards for $29.95

Thanks to a class action lawsuit that Chick-fil-A has agreed to settle, some customers in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Georgia, and California may be eligible to receive the cards.

They better hurry, though, as claims must be filed by February 15th, according to USAToday.com.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2023, and alleges, "that the food chain promised low delivery fees on its app or website but later increased menu prices by up to 30% on delivery orders."

Chick-fil-A agreed to a $4.4 million settlement, which led to the gift cards.

How do you get your card from Chick-fil-A?

USA Today says "Customers who placed a delivery order between Nov. 1, 2019, and Apr. 30, 2021, are eligible. If eligible, an email will be sent, and claims must be submitted by Feb. 15."

I guess this means if you don't get an email, you're out of luck.

SOURCE: USA Today

