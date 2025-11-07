If you 're living in Bridgeton, congratulations! You're living in the most affordable place in New Jersey.

A website has determined the cheapest places to live in the Garden State.

Bridgeton is Cheapest Place to Live in New Jersey

The website Homesnacks.com has ranked the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New Jersey, and Bridgeton wins! The site looked at the overall cost of living, plus home prices, and incomes to put together their list.

Bridgeton has a median income of $46,124. Median home price in Bridgeton is just $134,000, and the median rent is $1,367 a month. Yeah, that's cheap!

Crestwood Village, in Ocean County's Manchester Township is the second cheapest place in New Jersey. It's median home price is only $95,700!

Camden came in third and Millville fourth. Median rent in Millville is cheap: $1,207 a month.

Fifth cheapest place to live in New Jersey is Leisure Village, in Ocean County's Lakewood Township. Trenton is 6th, and Gloucester City is 7th.

The rest of the cheapest Top 10: Paulsboro, Salem, and Vineland.

Salem County is Cheapest

The county with the lowest cost of living is Salem County. A rule of thumb seems to be the furthest you can get away from New York City, the cheapest it is to live.

On the flip-side, the most expensive cities in New Jersey are Short Hills, Englewood Cliffs, and Rumson. (If you have to ask how much it is to live in these places, you probably can't afford it. LOL)

SOURCE: Homesnacks.com

